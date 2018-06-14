Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Week in pictures 7th May - 14th June

Photos taken from around the district.

St Michael’s and All Angels Church Fete in Highclere.

'Boules in The Square Tournament' Newbury.

ACE Space music festival at Shaw House.

Purley on Thames v Falkland CC 2nd.

Adam Brown from the Hobbit opens Castle School Fete.

Charity walk at Greenham Common in aid of The little Hearts Charity.

Lizzy Yarnold opens new sports centre at St.Andrews Pangbourne School.

Seven Lakes Angling, Aldermaston.

Pictures by Phil Cannings and Alanna Harmsworth.

For more photos visit: http://newburyweeklynews.zenfolio.com/p733622063

