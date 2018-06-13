Newbury man banned from Reading town centre

A NEWBURY man has been fined after entering Reading town centre and has been told not to return in the next two years.

Kieron Stannard, 18, was already prohibited from entering the town centre because of his persistent anti-social behaviour.

But he breached his community protection notice, just five days after it was issued, when he was spotted walking along Friar Street on March 6.

Mr Stannard, of St Mary's Place, was issued with a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) for breaching the notice when he appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on Tuesday, June 12.

The CBO, which is in place for two years, prohibits Stannard from entering Reading town centre, except for the Caversham entrance to the train station, and engaging in any anti-social behaviour.

Breach of this order could result in a fine or imprisonment.

As well as receiving the CBO, he was also fined £100 and ordered to pay a further £130 in court costs after breaching his original Community Protection Notice.

PC Nicola Henderson, based at Reading police station, said: “This is a good outcome for the local community who have been impacted by persistent anti-social behaviour over several months.

“Thames Valley Police take reports of such behaviour very seriously and we will use a range of legislation to bring those responsible to justice.

“Anyone affected by anti-social behaviour can contact the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 and ask to speak to their local Neighbourhood team.”