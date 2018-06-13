Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Have you seen this missing Thatcham man?

Have you seen this missing Thatcham man?

Thames Valley Police is appealing for help in tracing an eldery man who is missing from Thatcham.

Brian Tilling, aged 86, was last seen on Tuesday, June 12 between 11am and 12pm in Bath Road, Thatcham near Thatcham Medical Practice. 

He is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall and of a slim build with short grey hair.

He is clean shaven and always wears a suit and tie.

PC Tara Hamilton said: “We are very concerned for Brian’s welfare due to his age and mental health.

“It is believed he could have links to High Wycombe.

“I would like to appeal to anyone in the area to look out for Brian and immediately report any possible sightings of anyone matching his description to Thames Valley Police.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference '585 12/6', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.

