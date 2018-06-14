Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Wanted men with links to Newbury sought by police

Pair sought in connection with kidnapping case

John Herring

John Herring

Police are appealing for help to trace two men who are wanted in connection with a kidnapping case.

Matthew Finn, aged 28, whose last known address is Cuckmere Lane, Southampton, and Thierry Mpia, aged 31, whose last known address is Pinchfield, Maple Cross, are both being sought by police.

Both have links to Newbury.

Hertfordshire Constabulary said that the pair should not be approached and people should contact Hertfordshire Constabulary on 999 immediately.

The pair also have links to Hertfordshire, North London, Basingstoke and Southampton in Hampshire.

Matthew Finn 

Thierry Mpia 

