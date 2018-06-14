Hungerford in discussions with new and current players

HUNGERFORD Town manager Ian Herring is negotiating with new and current players ahead of the new National League South campaign.

Although Crusaders’ pre-season doesn’t start until mid-July, Herring explained that preparations are well-under way and he hopes to add more players to his squad.

Herring said: “Obviously it’s a very busy period on and off the pitch.

“It’s a very new thing for me recruiting players because I want to identify the right targets.

“I am in discussions with a few people and I hope to have more news on that soon.”

Hungerford have confirmed that Rhys Tyler, Scott Rees and goalkeeper Marcus Beauchamp have all departed Bulpit Lane.

Beauchamp left the club earlier this month to join Salisbury City – who play in the Southern League Premier Division.

On the news of a replacement, Herring said: “I’ve got an agreement for a new keeper to come in who I have already identified – he’s verbally agreed.”

However, Richie Whittingham, Alex Fragata, Conor Lynch, Daniel Bailey and James Rusby have all agreed to remain at the club.

Further to this, Ramone Rose has also joined Hungerford after spending time with Whitehawk last season.

Herring has reiterated that supporters should stay patient as Hungerford were still in the process of adding to their squad.

He said: “There’s a lot of people who have left the club, but I am still in negotiations with certain people that were with us last season.

“I appreciate that the supporters want to hear some positive news, but unfortunately until we have people that have signed the paperwork, we can’t release names just yet.”

There’s still plenty of time before pre-season commences for Hungerford and Herring is expecting a busy period.

During the preparations for the new National League South season, Hungerford will entertain League 1 outfit Oxford United on July 17 before hosting local rivals and FA Vase winners Thatcham Town on July 25.

Herring said: “I don’t know how strong Oxford will be because they have a game the night before, but we’ll use it to prepare us for the season and it’ll be good to be tested against a league team.

“It’s a good game for not only the team, but for the club too.”

Herring added: “We’re going to have a very busy pre-season and there are going to be a few players that come to us who we’ll be looking at.”