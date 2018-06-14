Could Tilly be a World Cup wonderdog?

WORLD Cup fever/madness has hit the NWN office - and for a bit of a giggle we thought we'd see if our photographer Phil Cannings' seven-month-old Sprocker, Tilly, could predict the outcome of today's opening match between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

We put a selection of tasty treats on each of the country's flags and you can see which nation Tilly went for in the video below.

Phil has assured us that this is all a bit of fun and that he's not trying to exploit his pet to get rich - and we of course believe him.

Paul the psychic octopus famously predicted the outcome of several games at the 2010 World Cup.

Could Tilly become the next top tipster? Tune in to the game, at 4pm on ITV, to find out.