Scanlon races into title contention after strong weekend

ANDY Scanlon bolstered his challenge for the 2018 Thundersport GB title after a thrilling weekend of racing at Cadwell Park, Lincolnshire.

After four dramatic races, the Stubble Racing Yamaha rider is in the thick of the fight for the title, with just 27 points separating the top three riders.

Scanlon managed to qualify fourth on the grid for the first race and then moved up to second after a flying start.

After battling hard with Richie Harrison, Scanlon had to settle for third as Oliver McRae came from nowhere to snatch second behind race winner Andy Windsor.

The second race followed a similar path, with Scanlon again taking third, but with McRae pipping Windsor for first place.

Scanlon again started fourth on the grid for the second day’s racing.

But he was soon up to third, then, after the two leaders were held up by back markers, he dived through on the inside to take the lead.

He pushed hard to finish two seconds clear of the field, but only 4.2 seconds covered the first four.

The final race was the most exciting of the weekend.

Scanlon made another fast start and battled it out for first place with Windsor, the lead changing hands several times.

He looked to have done enough when he got past on the final lap, only to be held up by a back marker, and Windsor took advantage to nip through and win by 0.019 of a second.

And with McRae and Harrison also finishing strongly, the first four crossed the line within 0.511 of a second.

Scanlon said: “It felt great to have the Stubble Racing Yamaha working properly and at the sharp end where it should be.

“The fight is back on for the championship, with only 27 points separating the top three now.”

Scanlon will be back in action for the Master of Mallory event at Mallory Park on Saturday and Sunday, June 23/24.