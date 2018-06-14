Mears and Laugher set to feature in European Championship's

Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

The two gold medallists headline a team heading to Scotland in August

BURGHFIELD'S Chris Mears has been selected alongside Jack Laugher to represent Great Britain in Diving at the European Championships in Scotland.

The Olympic gold medallists, who won the 3m synchro at the Rio games two years ago, will be defending their European crown at the games in August.

The Glasgow 2018 European Championships take place between 2-12 August with the Diving events being held in Edinburgh.

The GB team

Women: Robyn Birch, Alicia Blagg, Eden Cheng, Scarlett Mew Jensen, Grace Reid, Katherine Torrance, Lois Toulson

Men: Matthew Dixon, Daniel Goodfellow, Ross Haslam, James Heatly, Jack Laugher, Matty Lee, Chris Mears, Noah Williams

