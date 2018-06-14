London dealer jailed after being caught with drugs in Newbury

A LONDON-based dealer has been jailed for three-and-a-half years after being caught with Class A drugs in Newbury.

Mary Upfold, 22, of Lessingham Avenue, Wandsworth, was sentenced at Reading Crown Court last Friday.

She previously pleaded guilty to possession of heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply.

At 3.10pm on February 18, Upfold was stopped and searched by officers in Cheap Street.

A Section 23 drugs warrant was subsequently carried out by officers along with a further search of Upfold when she was in custody.

It was suspected drugs were secreted inside her body, so she was taken to hospital where a large quantity of crack cocaine and heroin were uncovered.

Upfold was charged in connection with the offences on the following day (19/2).

She is the latest in a string of 'county lines' dealers being jailed.

Investigating officer PC Jess Lodge, based at Newbury police station, said: “This is a great example of how proactive policing has successfully prevented ‘county line’ drug dealers from distributing drugs in the Newbury area.

“We will not tolerate this and continue to crack down on those who exploit the weak and vulnerable, often using extreme lengths to do so.

“Thames Valley Police is dedicated to reducing the harm caused by drugs supply and drug related activity, namely through our Stronghold campaign.”