Alex edges home in thriller race

ALEX Forrester came home in first place in the fourth round of the men’s Banjo Cycles Summer CX event last week.

Forrester finished with a time of 44:34.1, just 0.6 seconds ahead of second-placed Sam Allen.

The pair completed nine laps each during the 40-minute race, which Forrester led for four laps and Allen for three.

In the other two laps, both riders posted the same time in what proved to be a very close contest.

Meanwhile, Scott Chappell finished in third spot (44:50.02) while Jamie Smith (45:59.07) came in fourth out of the 25 riders that took part.

Rory West took first place in the Men’s Veteran race as he posted a time of 46:08.05, ahead of Lewis King (46:09.03) in second place.

A total of 47 veterans took part in the contest, but only eight of those, including West and King, completed nine laps.

Will Jones finished in third while Graham Stent came in fourth, 18 seconds behind Jones.

Ten ladies took part in the Banjo Cycles event with junior Katie Scott coming home in first place.

Scott posted a time of 43:36.03, almost 30 seconds ahead of veteran Helen Pattinson who finished second.

They were only two of four ladies who completed eight laps during their race.

Kate Robson finished third, while Rosie Brown was just behind in fourth.

Arthur Boulton came home in first place with a time of 21:02.01 in the boys under-16 race, ahead of Gareth Davies and William Ryan in second and third respectively.

Meanwhile, Poppy Pattinson was first over the line in the girls under-16 race as she posted a time of 23:44 for her four laps.

A total of 26 boys competed in the under-12 race and Daniel Phillips (11:24.07) was first to finish ahead of Ben Coppola and Ben Woolhouse in second and third spots.

Anna Patterson (12:15.08) finished first in the girls race, ahead of Eve Brown in second in a six-strong field.

The boys under-12 race saw 42 riders took part.

Charles Forrester (11:00.02) finished in first place ahead of Oliver Patterson in second and Amos Fitch in third.

In the girls race, Isla Clare came home quickest (12:55.06) as she edged over the line ahead of runner-up Jasmine Bond.