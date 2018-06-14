Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Vote for your Young Photographer of the Year

You can now view all entries online and help pick the winner

Voting is now open for our Young Photographer of the Year competition.

And if you missed the special pull-out last week, fear not, we're now giving you another chance to vote for your favourite.

You can find a gallery of all of the entries online here and another voting form is in this week's Newbury Weekly News.

Just grab a copy of the paper, check out the entries and send your voting form in before the deadline on June 28th.

You will just need to put the name of the photographer and the school they attend on the voting form.

You can vote as many times as you wish but all entries must be submitted on original entry forms; no photocopies.

So get voting and good luck to all of the young photographers.

