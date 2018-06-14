Do you know where your cash for 'the homeless' is going?

TWO women were seen approaching shoppers in Northbrook Street today claiming to be collecting cash for the homeless.

However, when challenged by the Newbury Weekly News, the woman and her female colleague conceded it was "not a charity" and instead was a "social enterprise".

When asked how the operation worked, the woman claimed that they went along to different locations in the south west to collect money for the homeless, adding that this was then fed back to those who needed it in the community.

They handed out leaflets, emblazoned with the words 'helping steps for homeless', which boast of being able to get rough sleepers into a bed for the night.

The leaflets, for which there is a suggested £2 donation, do not include a website or contact name and only include a mobile number.

A spokeswoman for Newbury BID, senior street ranger Samantha Bates, said: "People need to be aware of what charities or social enterprises they hand over their hard-earned money to."