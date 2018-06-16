Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Daredevil's charity dive

THIS is the moment one Newbury man took a 10,000ft plunge for charity.

Garry Poulson endured the hair-raising parachute skydive on Saturday over Old Sarum, near Salisbury.

Speaking after his epic challenge, Volunteer Centre West Berkshire director Mr Poulson said: “It was amazing and exhilarating.

“Hurtling through the air at 125mph certainly awakens all of the senses.

“The views were spectacular.”

Mr Poulson raised £960 in sponsorship from the daredevil feat, which will be donated to Berkshire Vision’s social clubs for the sight-impaired.

