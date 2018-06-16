Daredevil's charity dive

See who Tilly thinks will win france vs australia World Cup clash
THIS is the moment one Newbury man took a 10,000ft plunge for charity.
Garry Poulson endured the hair-raising parachute skydive on Saturday over Old Sarum, near Salisbury.
Speaking after his epic challenge, Volunteer Centre West Berkshire director Mr Poulson said: “It was amazing and exhilarating.
“Hurtling through the air at 125mph certainly awakens all of the senses.
“The views were spectacular.”
Mr Poulson raised £960 in sponsorship from the daredevil feat, which will be donated to Berkshire Vision’s social clubs for the sight-impaired.
