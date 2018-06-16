Beale Park hosting weekend craft and country fair

THOUSANDS are expected to flock to Beale Park, Lower Basildon, for the second Berkshire Craft and Country Fair this weekend (10am to 5pm, Saturday and Sunday).

The annual show will offer a range of family entertainment, including an all-woman equestrian horse stunt team, birds of prey and owl displays, terrier racing, children’s entertainer Mario Magic and the Dog and Duck Show.

The Companion Dog Show will be held on Sunday, so people are encouraged to take their canine friends and have a go. Proceeds will go to Marie Curie.

Advance tickets cost £6.50, conc £5.50, five to 18s £3.50 and family (two adults, two young people) £18. Tickets are also available on the gate: adults £7.50, conc £6.50, young person £4 and family £20.

Tickets are available online at www.oakleighfairs.co.uk