Oyez! New youth mayor announced

NEWBURY Youth Council has elected a new junior mayor and deputy mayor.

Daniel Parnell has been appointed junior mayor and Charlotte Beaven will assist him as deputy. Both have both been attending monthly meetings of the youth council since last year.

The youth council, supported by Newbury Town Council, allows young Newburians a voice on local issues and meets at the town hall. In recent months, it has been looking into work experience for under-16s and student travel.

Daniel, a Year 13 student at Trinity School, said: “I joined the Newbury Youth Council as a way to be more involved in the community. I saw it as an exceptional opportunity to enable change and work with local people about local issues.

“It is this passion for helping out others and working within the community that has led me to wanting to undertake public service once my studies have finished.”

Charlotte, who is hoping to study veterinary science at university, said she was excited to take up her post, which would enable her to become more involved in the community. She is currently enrolled at Newbury College.

At its next meeting, on July 12 (7pm), the youth council will welcome Newbury MP Richard Benyon, for a talk on The Life of an MP. Anyone wanting to attend should contact Gillian or Kym on (01635) 35486 or email towncouncil@newbury.gov.uk