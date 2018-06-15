Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

See who Tilly thinks will win Morocco vs Iran World Cup clash

Can our photographer's dog make it two correct predictions out of two?

FOR a bit of a giggle we thought we'd see if our photographer Phil Cannings' seven-month-old Sprocker, Tilly, could predict the outcome of today's World Cup Group B clash between Morocco and Iran.

We put tasty treats on each of the country's flags and you can see which nation Tilly went for in the video below.

She will be hoping to make it two out of two after correctly predicting that Russia would beat Saudi Arabia in the opening game yesterday.

Phil has assured us that this is all a bit of fun and that he's not trying to exploit his pet to get rich - and we of course believe him.

Paul the psychic octopus famously predicted the outcome of several games at the 2010 World Cup.

Could Tilly become the next top tipster? Tune in to the game, at 4pm on ITV, to find out.

