See who Tilly thinks will win France vs Australia World Cup clash

Can our photographer's dog make it three correct predictions out of three?

FOR a bit of a giggle we thought we'd see if our photographer Phil Cannings' seven-month-old Sprocker, Tilly, could predict the outcome of today's World Cup Group C clash between France and Australia.

We put tasty treats on each of the country's flags and you can see which nation Tilly went for in the video below.

She will be hoping to make it three out of three after correctly predicting that Iran would beat Morocco.

Phil has assured us that this is all a bit of fun and that he's not trying to exploit his pet to get rich - and we of course believe him.

Paul the psychic octopus famously predicted the outcome of several games at the 2010 World Cup.

Could Tilly become the next top tipster? Tune in to the game, at 11 am on BBC to find out.

