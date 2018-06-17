See who Tilly thinks will win Brazil vs Switzerland World Cup clash

FOR a bit of a giggle we thought we'd see if our photographer Phil Cannings' seven-month-old Sprocker, Tilly, could predict the outcome of today's World Cup Group E clash between Brazil vs Switzerland.

We put tasty treats on each of the country's flags and you can see which nation Tilly went for in the video below but this time Tilly had a hard time pick due to one member of her family disagreeing.

She will be hoping to make it four out of four after correctly predicting that France would beat Australia.

Phil has assured us that this is all a bit of fun and that he's not trying to exploit his pet to get rich - and we of course believe him.

Paul the psychic octopus famously predicted the outcome of several games at the 2010 World Cup.

Could Tilly become the next top tipster? Tune in to the game, at 7 pm on ITV to find out.