See who Tilly thinks will win England vs Tunisia World Cup clash

FOR a bit of a giggle we've thought we'd see if our photographer Phil Cannings' seven-month-old Sprocker, Tilly, could predict the outcome of tonight's World Cup Group G clash between England and Tunisia.

We put tasty treats on each of the country's flags and you can see which nation Tilly went for in the video below.

Her winning run came to an end when Brazil threw away a one-goal lead to draw with Switzerland yesterday.

However, she has the chance to get back on track and make it four out of five.

Phil has assured us that this is all a bit of fun and that he's not trying to exploit his pet to get rich - and we of course believe him.

Paul the psychic octopus famously predicted the outcome of several games at the 2010 World Cup.

Could Tilly become the next top tipster? Tune in to the game, at 7pm on ITV to find out.