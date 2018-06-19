Man threatened with needles in robbery

THAMES Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a robbery in Newbury.

At around 9.30pm on Saturday, June 16, the victim, a 40 year-old man, was walking through the underpass near Burger King between Greenham Road and St John's Road, when he was approached by two men on bikes.

One man blocked him from the front and the other man blocked him from behind.

The offender in front of the victim threatened him with a needle and demanded the victim hand over his wallet.

The other offender also threatened the victim with a needle and demanded that he hand over the rest of his belongings.

The victim handed over his wallet along with two inhalers, a small torch and a pouch of tobacco.

Both offenders then cycled off towards the Greenham Road exit.

The victim was not injured.

The first offender is described as a white man, tall and slim, around 45 years-old with scruffy brown hair, a scruffy brown beard, approximately 5ft 8" to 5ft 9".

He was wearing a t-shirt and jeans.

The second offender is described as a white man with tanned skin, around 45 years-old, with mousey brown hair, clean shaven, gaps between his teeth, approximately 5ft 6", tall and slim.

He was wearing a dark coloured tracksuit.

Both offenders were riding mountain bikes.

Investigating officer PC Shannon Walker, based at Newbury Police Station, said: "This was an unprovoked incident and I urge anyone who may recognise the description of the offenders to please come forward.

"If anybody has any information regarding this incident please call 101 and quote reference 43180182889 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference '43180182889', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.