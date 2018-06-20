Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

French twins crown visit with royal wedding experience

Charlotte Booth

Charlotte Booth

KINGSCLERE families hosted 25 visitors from Cormicy, the twinned village in North-East France, for the weekend of the royal wedding. 

The visitors were treated to a tour of the village by Gareth Martin of the heritage association, as well as an evening reception and barn dance at the primary school.

Sarah Davis of the Kingsclere Twinning Association said: “The visit went very well and new friendships were forged.” 

Pam Kitch also made a beautiful wedding cake to celebrate the royal nuptials.

On the Sunday, a large group went by coach to Portsmouth where a French-speaking guide took a walking tour of the old town, including Spice Island.

A group from Kingsclere will be travelling to Cormicy in 2019.

