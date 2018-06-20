Eddie the Eagle descends on West Berkshire

LEGENDARY British ski jumper Eddie ‘the Eagle’ Edwards visited West Berkshire last week to present the district council’s Learner Achievement Awards.

Edwards, whose first name is Michael, shot to national and international fame after representing Great Britain at the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary, Canada.

He presented awards to adults who have excelled after going back into education.

These include those who have completed apprenticeships, professional, academic and vocational courses or been involved in learning programmes to support families, communities and health and wellbeing.

The winners included a 95-year-old lady who demonstrates how learning can keep you alert and a Lebanese refugee for his success in learning English.

The awards were presented at a ceremony at Shaw House on Friday.

Saer Haloum received the determination award for his success in learning English since arriving in West Berkshire with his young family in 2017.

To enable him to integrate within the community, he also became a volunteer at the Community Furniture Project and is now studying for a CSCS card, which he needs to gain employment in the construction industry, a sector in which he was employed in Lebanon.

Other award winners included Gladys Morris, 95, who attends the Newbury College Keeping Active courses despite having difficulty in walking and being visually impaired; Toria Henessey, for her outstanding achievement in addressing her mental health challenges through education; and the Newbury- based Swift Logistics Group, which provides first-class training and support to young adults who are interested in moving on to apprenticeships.