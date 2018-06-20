Kingfishers snap up third summer signing as midfielder joins from Winchester

DANNY Robinson has made his third signing of the summer as midfielder Andy Jenkinson has joined the club from Winchester City.

Jenkinson arrives at Waterside Park after Ben Cook and James Tennant signed for the club earlier this month.

The 22-year-old was previously on the books at Reading and during a work experience spell in 2011, Jenkinson made seven appearances for Thatcham.

After being released by Reading, Jenkinson joined Basingstoke Town and went on to make over 50 appearances during his two seasons at The Camrose.

The midfielder spent time with Maidenhead United and Chippenham Town before signing for City in the Southern League.

Jenkinson told the club: "When I was first at Thatcham at 16 it was my first experience of men's football.

"Since then I have gained a lot more experience which I'll be able to bring and carry on helping this team be successful.

"There’s no better time as a local lad to play for the club." Jenkinson said.

Robinson believes his latest recruit will fit in well with the squad due the experience he has in the game.

He said: "Andy is a very good technical player with great experience of this league and above.

"He's a player that likes to get on the ball and create things and will certainly fit in with the rest of the squad.

"He's versatile as well and we are all pleased at Thatcham to bring him to the club." Robinson added.