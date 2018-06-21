IN this week's Newbury Weekly News, a teacher is campaigning for a change in the law to allow people to "die with dignity".

In other news, the date for the council's £50 green bin charge has slipped.

Plus, there's news on a controversial housing scheme for Aldermaston.

In Hungerford, an appeal to find someone who shot a cat in the neck has been launched.

In Thatcham, could an ice rink be coming to town? And the impact of retirement homes on the town are discussed.

And on the Hampshire pages, a meeting is held to discuss safety on the A343, and Kipper and Stickman put their best foot forward for Endure 24.

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

Pick up a copy, on sale today, for just £1.

If you've got a news story email the newsdesk at newsdesk@newburynews.co.uk call 01635 886632, tweet us @NewburyToday or visit our NewburyToday Facebook page.