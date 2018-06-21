First Battle of Newbury re-enactment this weekend

THE Newbury I Committee and the English Civil War Society will bring the First Battle of Newbury to life this weekend to mark the 375th anniversary of the event.

The audience will experience the thrill of cavalry in action, musket and artillery fire and the clash of pikes on the site of the original battle at Cope Hall Park, on the lower slopes of Round Hill to the west of Newbury.

Next to the battlefield will be a Living History encampment representing the people of Newbury in 1643.

They will be on display between 11am and 5pm on Saturday and Sunday, with live demonstrations of period activities and crafts.

Advance tickets are priced £5 for adults or £10 for a family of two adults and two children.

They are available from Budgens (Essex Street), West Berkshire Museum, Newbury Building Society (Newbury and Thatcham) and Tesco (Pinchington Lane).

Tickets on the day are priced at £6 for adults, £2 for children (aged five to 15) or £14 for a family.