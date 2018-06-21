Royals welcome Derby in Championship opener

READING will begin their 2018/19 Championship campaign at the Madejski Stadium as they welcome Frank Lampard and Derby County.

The Royals will host The Rams on Friday 3rd August in an 8pm kick-off for the first game of the Championship season.

The remaining teams in the division will all begin their campaign a day later.

Clement's first game away from Berkshire will be a trip to the City Ground when they face Nottingham Forest on August 11.

Reading will be on the road over the festive period as they travel to Millwall on Boxing Day before heading to Loftus Road to face Queens Park Rangers on December 29.

The final game of the season sees them welcome Birmingham City to the Madejski Stadium on May 5.

Reading's full fixture list

Friday, August 3 - Reading v Derby County (8pm).

Saturday, August 11 - Nottingham Forest v Reading.

Tuesday, August 14 - Reading v Birmingham City (Carabao Cup, 8pm).

Saturday, August 18 - Reading v Bolton Wanderers.

Wednesday, August 22 - Blackburn Rovers v Reading (7.45pm).

Saturday, August 25 - Aston Villa v Reading.

Saturday, September 1 - Reading v Sheffield Wednesday.

Saturday, September 15 - Preston North End v Reading.

Wednesday, September 19 - Reading v Norwich City (8pm).

Saturday, September 22 - Reading v Hull City.

Saturday, September 29 - Brentford v Reading.

Tuesday, October 2 - Reading v Queens Park Rangers (8pm).

Saturday, October 6: West Bromwich Albion v Reading.

Saturday, October 20 - Reading v Millwall.

Wednesday, October 24 - Birmingham City v Reading (7.45pm).

Saturday, October 27 - Swansea City v Reading.

Saturday, November 3 - Reading v Bristol City.

Saturday, November 10 - Reading v Ipswich Town.

Saturday, November 24 - Wigan Athletic v Reading.

Tuesday, November 27 - Leeds United v Reading (7.45pm).

Saturday, December 1 - Reading v Stoke City.

Saturday, December 8 - Reading v Sheffield United.

Saturday, December 15 - Rotherham United v Reading.

Saturday, December 22 - Reading v Middlesbrough.

Wednesday, December 26 - Millwall v Reading.

Saturday, December 29 - Queens Park Rangers v Reading.

Tuesday, January 1 - Reading v Swansea City.

Saturday, January 12 - Reading v Nottingham Forest.

Saturday, January 19 - Derby County v Reading.

Saturday, January 26 - Bolton Wanderers v Reading.

Saturday, February 2 - Reading v Aston Villa.

Saturday, February 9 - Sheffield Wednesday v Reading.

Wednesday, February 13 - Reading v Blackburn Rovers (8pm).

Saturday, February 16 - Sheffield United v Reading.

Saturday, February 23 - Reading v Rotherham United.

Saturday, March 2 - Ipswich Town v Reading.

Saturday, March 9 - Reading v Wigan Athletic.

Tuesday, March 12 - Reading v Leeds United (8pm).

Saturday, March 16 - Stoke City v Reading.

Saturday, March 30 - Reading v Preston North End.

Saturday, April 6 - Hull City v Reading.

Tuesday, April 9 - Norwich City v Reading (7.45pm).

Saturday, April 13 - Reading v Brentford.

Friday, April 19 - Bristol City v Reading.

Monday, April 22 - Reading v West Bromwich Albion.

Saturday, April 27 - Middlesbrough v Reading.

Sunday, May 5 - Reading v Birmingham City (12.30pm).