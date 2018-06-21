Temperatures set to soar to 26C in Newbury next week

TEMPERATURES are set to soar to 26C in Newbury next week, with the Met Office predicting ten days of sunshine.

The fine weather starts today, with highs of 18C.

It will then continue into the weekend, with temperatures of 20C expected tomorrow and Saturday and 22C on Sunday.

Monday to Wednesday is predicted to be even hotter still, with the Met Office expecting it to reach a scorching 25C.

According to BBC weather, there will be similar temperatures towards the end of the week and into next weekend.