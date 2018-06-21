Blues happy to give opportunities to second team

NEWBURY Blues head coach Paul Archer has admitted that there will be plenty of opportunities for players in the second team to feature in the first XV next season.

Blues will play in the South West 1 East when they kick off their campaign in September having been relegated last season.

Speaking about the possibility of second-team players making an impact, Archer said: “Last season we had a bit of success in bringing players through to the first team.

“The league that the second team has been in was competitive and very strong and last year they did a great job in staying in their league.

“My intention is to let players lay down their marker because there will be opportunities to come up and play for the first team over the season.”

Archer also revealed that discussions with new players and coaches at Monks Lane have taken place as Blues aim to get back into the South West Premier at the first time of asking.

He said: “We’ve been talking to a few new players who are interested in joining the club and hopefully we’ll see some of them at the start of July.

“Also, on the coaching front, we’ve had a couple of good discussions with guys who are interested and they’re really supportive at what we’re trying to do at the club.

“We’ll hopefully try and finalise some of these discussions this week and have a wider coaching staff in place so we can get onto the business of playing rugby.”

Blues have started preparations for pre-season as, after a trip to Tottonians on August 11, they will take part in the Tring tournament on August 18.

Archer said: “It will be a real challenge for us as we’ll be coming up against level five and six clubs, so it will give us an indication of where we are.”

Before the season commences at the start of September, Blues will also welcome Havant to Monks Lane for a clash under the lights.

He said: “It’ll give me an opportunity to see the squad in action before the first week of the season.”