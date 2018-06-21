Thames Valley Cricket round-up: Wins for Thatcham and Sulhamstead

BOBBY Vynatheya helped Newbury secure a draw against Reading 2nd with a four-wicket haul in the Division 4A clash.

Reading won the toss and elected to bat first, and thanks to 85 from Siva Aruna and 46 from Chris Priddle, the visitors finished their innings on 212-8.

Vynatheya helped keep the scoring down for Newbury as his four wickets gave his side a realistic chase.

Skipper Kevin Mills hit 39 for Newbury, while Nick Ferguson finished on 43 as the home side scored 175-8 to secure a losing draw.

Elsewhere in the division, Sulhamstead & Ufton beat Henley 3rd by six wickets.

Sulhamstead won the toss and opted to field first.

And David James took five wickets for just 47 runs to help bowl Henley out for 171.

The chase started well for Sulhamstead as opener Phil Walden hit 41.

The pairing of Sanjay Dove and James proved crucial for the visitors as they hit 63 and 54 respectively to see their side home on 174-4.

Purley-on-Thames suffered a five-wicket defeat to High Wycombe 3rd in Division 3A.

Purley batted first after winning the toss and Sam Corbett and Tom Bale both hit scores in the 30s to help their side finish on 159.

However, Wycombe were always up with the run rate. reaching 161-5 after 42 overs to move up to second in the table.

Binfield beat Theale & Tilehurst by seven wickets in Division 4A.

Theale’s Michael Holder scored 71 to help them to 254-9 after 52 overs.

But, despite that imposing target, Lamprecht hit 106 for Binfield and Carson weighed in with 90 as Binfield chased down their target.

Robbie Jeffrey hit 98 for Purley-on-Thames 2nd as they drew with Sonning 2nd in Division 5B.

Purley finished on 249, but 98 from Will Ward helped Sonning share the points as Purley failed to bowl their opposition out.

Thatcham Town 2nd beat Boyne Hill 3rd by 144 runs in the same division.

Thatcham were put in to bat, and confident scoring from Rhys Lewis, Rhys Williams, Jamie Young and Copeman saw them declare on 235-5.

Mike Green then produced a fine spell of 5-45 to help skittle Boyne Hill out for just 91.

Meanwhile, Bradfield drew with Cove 3rd in Division 6B with Richard Moolman hitting 88.

Bradfield won the toss and batted first and with the help of Moolman, they finished on 244-6.

Pemberton and Redwead batted well for Cove, who finished on 236-8 to secure a draw.

Elsewhere in the division, Theale & Tilehurst 2nd lost to Hurst 2nd by one wicket.

Theale finished on 109 all out after 35 wickets, while Hurst scraped home at 113-9.

In Division 7A, Theale & Tilehurst 3rd suffered a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of Fleet 2nd.

Theale batted first and finished on 179, but 52 from Dan Le Marquand helped Fleet finish on 181-3.

Newbury 2nd fell to a 79-run defeat against Kidmore End 2nd in Division 7A, while Sulhamstead & Ufton 2nd lost by 146 runs to Yateley 2nd.

Thatcham Town 3rd snatched a thrilling one-wicket win over Wargrave 3rd in Division 8A, but Bracknell 2nd beat Bradfield 2nd by 35 runs.

In Division 9A, Newbury 3rd went down to Finchampstead 5th by just 20 runs.

Finchampstead finished on 221-5, while Newbury scored 201-7 with Hawkins hitting 79.