Newbury woman completes epic 45km walk

A NEWBURY woman has walked 45km over different terrains through the South Downs to raise money for two local causes.

Lorraine Broadhurst set off from Goodwood Racecourse and trekked the long route for mental health charity Recovery in Mind and Heartstart Thatcham.

Miss Broadhurst chose to support Heartstart Thatcham after members of her family had been affected by heart-related conditions.

The 40-year-old has also benefitted from Recovery In Mind, a West Berkshire social enterprise which runs free courses to increase knowledge and understanding of those managing personal mental health and wellbeing.

Speaking after the walk, Miss Broadhurst said: “The route certainly had its fair share of hills to climb and stiles and many other obstacles.

“Just when I thought I reached the top of one hill, another was in sight straight after.

“I had to give myself a good talking too at one point.

“I used this an analogy – life is like that, but you get there in the end, however small or big your goal is.

“Take it at your own pace and you'll get there – even if it’s a bit later than you expected.

“I met a lot of interesting people on the way who were also walking on their own.

“Recovery in Mind has given me confidence to speak to new people in these situations.

“It was nice to listen to why they were doing the walk.”

To sponsor Miss Broadhurst, visit the following links:

www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/lorraine-broadhurst

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lorraine-broadhurst40