Hampstead Norreys beer fest kicks off with a quiz

THE popular four-day annual beer festival at the White Hart pub in Hampstead Norreys kicks off this evening (Thursday).

Organisers are promising four days of music, beer, and, perhaps a bit optimistically, sunshine.

The fun starts at 8pm tonight with the hotly-contested food and drink quiz, which will be held next to the outside bar. This will be followed on Friday with the beerfest karaoke night.

For the themed fancy dress, guests are invited to “get their Disney on”.

Saturday is family fun day, which will feature a pirate galleon bouncy castle, face-painting and ice cream for the children.

Evening entertainment, which takes place from 5pm, includes refreshments and a hog roast.

The White Hart will be providing the tunes in a live set of 80s, 90s and noughties hits.

For wind-down Sunday, there will be music with Daniel Kent and an opportunity to enjoy a game of competitive boules, with a chance to win a meal at the White Hart.

Football fans need not worry – England’s World Cup group match against Panama will be shown on the big screen at 1pm.

The festival ends with an opportunity for local talent to show off their singing, poetry, comedy or magic during the open mic night.

The White Hart beer fest will offer a wide selection of real ales, cider prosecco and Pimm’s.

Updates, and more information about the four-day event can be found on the White Hart’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/events/585334368526372/