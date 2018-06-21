Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Kingfishers hold end of season awards after historic year

The club won the Hellenic League and the FA Vase during a fantastic campaign last year

THATCHAM Town enjoyed yet another night of celebrations as they held their end of season player awards at Waterside Park last week.

Babs Jarra picked up the Manager’s Player of the Year, Harrison Bayley collected the Players’ Player of the Year and Shane Cooper-Clark won three awards due to his goal scoring exploits.

Manager Danny Robinson, on his decision to choose Jarra for his player of the year, said: “I could have picked a whole host of players after the season that we’ve had, but Babs for me has been there right from the outset.

“From the first pre-season friendly at Brimpton, he’s been ever so consistent and rarely got injured or suspended.”

The 32-year-old added: “It’s the improvement he’s made which is why I chose him – he made football his priority this season.

“He’s been a tower of strength and he’s been colossal for the whole season, especially in the Vase final, and he’s got better as a player.”

Robinson revealed that Bayley secured the majority of votes from his fellow players.

He said: “I think he got about 14 of the 20 votes from the squad and it’s a brilliant award to win as it shows the respect from your peers and he fully deserved it.”

Robinson also added that Cooper-Clark picked up three awards for his 62 goals.

He said: “You can’t say much more about Shane. I’m proud to have him and can’t wait to see what he’s going to do next season.”

