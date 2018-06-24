Wash Common Scouts scale Three Peaks

A GROUP from the friends of 1st Wash Common Scouts scaled three of Britain’s highest peaks to raise money for a new hut.

A total of seven walkers and two drivers took on the National Three Peaks Challenge in aid of the appeal last weekend.

The team climbed Ben Nevis in Scotland, Scafell Pike in England and Mount Snowdon in Wales within the 24-hour limit.

Team members Phil Hamshaw and Chris Hall completed the challenge in just over 21 hours.

The rest of the team were Clare King, Romin Tehrani, Stu Meades, Rob Daniels and event organiser Mike Eaton.

Ian Daniels and Mike Goddard were the drivers.

Group Scout leader Rob Daniels said: “We are really humbled that the Wash Common community has come together like this to raise more than £7,600 for our new Scout hut appeal by doing such a tough event.

“It was an exhausting but utterly amazing experience”.

The group need to raise £500,000 for the new hut.

To donate, visit www.washcommonscouts.org.uk