‘Inspirational’ director’s award for Newbury businesswoman

A WOMAN at a Newbury-based digital design and advertising company has walked away with a prestigious business award.

Anna Sampson was crowned ‘Inspirational Woman’ at the Thames Valley Venus Awards for the difference she has made at Boomerang Creative.

Ms Sampson has seen the rapid expansion of the business at University House in Oxford Square since taking over as the company’s creative director more than a year ago.

She has seen her team double in size and bring in high-value new clients and has also ensured staff have been able to fit their working hours around their individual circumstances.

She has also created the company’s first-ever apprenticeship role.

The Venus Awards – dubbed by Channel 4 as ‘The Working Women’s Oscars’ – celebrate the vital contribution that women in business make to the local, regional and national economy.

They are unique in that anyone can nominate a friend, client or family member.

The black-tie gala dinner on Friday, June 8, was attended by more than 250 guests, finalists and sponsors from across the South East.

The submissions of all three finalists were examined by a panel of judges from the University of Reading, who read their individual success stories and focused on how they have sought to inspire others.

Sarah Elliott, who nominated Ms Sampson, said: “Anna is an incredibly motivating manager who always encourages and supports her team.

“Equally dedicated to success in business and raising her family, she constantly strives in both arenas to bring out the best in the people she cares for.”

In light of her success, Ms Sampson said: “The fire in me certainly burns stronger than ever, and I am more passionate than ever to affect whatever positive change I can, both with those whose lives I touch day-to-day and much wider afield.

“Receiving recognition from such inspiring organisations as The Venus Awards and Reading University is both humbling and encouraging in immeasurable ways.”