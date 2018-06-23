Walkers have a heart for six-year-old Jack

FAMILY and friends of a Newbury boy with a rare heart defect have pulled together to repay the support of a charity.

Six-year-old Jack Line was born with single ventricle heart defect, which occurs when one of the two pumping chambers in the heart, isn’t large enough or strong enough to work correctly.

He had open heart surgery when he was just five days old and again at four-and-a-half-months.

The family raised money for the Little Hearts Matter charity – the only one in the UK dedicated to supporting families affected with the condition – by taking a 5km walk around Greenham Common on Sunday, June 10.

Jack’s mother Charlotte Line, who teaches history at The Hurst Community College, Baughurst, was told 20 weeks into her pregnancy that her son would not live a normal life.

“We had a decision to make when we found that out,” she said.

“We could have gone to termination.

“For a while we both thought that was what we were going to have to do.

“We did some research and that’s where we found Little Hearts Matter.

“I had a long conversation with another mum, that made us think ‘we can try and do this and give it a chance, at least we will have done our best’.

“The charity is always there to answer questions and we want to give something back because they have helped us.”

She set out to raise £300, but donations from friends and family have seen £1,370 pour in for the cause.

Mrs Line said that that Jack was “a bit overwhelmed at first, but was happy being pushed around the common”.

The walk coincided with the Weight Watchers #WW5kMyWay challenge weekend, which encourages people to complete 5km in a way that suits them.

Mrs Line, who runs the St Bartholowmew’s School Weight Watchers group, said: “It’s completely amazing how much people will do to support other people and give up their time.

“We have had some amazing donations.”

To make a donation visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/charlotte-line