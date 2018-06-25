Women being encouraged to enter Newbury's Race for Life

WOMEN in West Berkshire are being urged to enter Newbury’s Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life.

There is just over one week left to register for the event, which takes place at Newbury Racecourse on Sunday, July 1.

In total, 1,100 participants have already signed up for the 5k and 10k races.

Entry closes on Friday, June 29, and organisers are encouraging more women committed to the cause to follow suit.

Money raised will help Cancer Research UK scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat the disease.

One in two people in the UK will be diagnosed with cancer at some stage in their lives, but more are surviving the disease now than ever before.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, is an inspiring women-only series of 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy, half marathon and hiking events, which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer sooner by funding ground-breaking research.

Race for Life Newbury event manager Fiona Miller said: “Now is the time to commit to Race for Life, join like-minded ladies at the start line and make a real difference in the fight against the disease.

“By taking part and raising money, our participants will play a crucial role in helping to turn discoveries made in the lab into new, better treatments for patients in Newbury and across the UK.

“That’s why every step, every person and every penny raised counts.

“Our aim is that one day everyone will beat cancer. The more women who Race for Life, the sooner we can help that day come.

“We are urging women in Newbury to sign up right now and show their support.”

To enter Race for Life, visit raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.