Hunt for missing Burghclere man

Police launch appeal

POLICE have launched an appeal to find missing Burghclere man.

Mark Bicknell, 35, was last seen at Sainsbury's Shirley High Street, yesterday (June 21).

Since then his family have been unable to contact him and they are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

He is white, of a medium build, 6ft tall, with short/balding black hair.

He was last seen wearing black shorts, green t-shirt and black and blue Nike 95 trainers. 

He may have travelled to the Weymouth area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting 44180232927.

