Can you help this ex-racer enjoy her retirement?

Charlotte Booth

FLAIR is a five-year-old ex-racing greyhound with a real zest for life and a sense of fun and vitality. 

Flair is enjoying her retirement – only no one told her to take it easy.

She is a fun and active girl who is taking all the new experiences by the paws and loving it.

Of course, true to her nature she does love a good snooze in the sun after all the excitement.

Dogs Trust Newbury rehoming centre manager Nicki Barrow said: “Flair is a real joy, it’s like she is catching up on her puppy years.

“The staff are always telling me how much fun she is to be around and she is certainly entertaining.

“As well as a cheeky and loving character, Flair can also be affectionate and enjoy a gentle fuss and a good nap on a comfy bed.

“She can be a little worried on first meetings, but given the time to get to know you and the odd treat, she soon becomes firm friends.

“Flair’s recent new discovery is toys.

“She loves all sorts and is happy to play on her own or with you.

“Her main love is, of course, food. Who can blame her? She is very keen and eager to learn when food is involved.

“Flair would enjoy sharing her home with another similar-sized dog who can help teach her all about the joys of being in a home.

“She could potentially live with children aged 14 and over.”

 If you think you’re the special someone that Flair has been waiting for, please contact Dogs Trust Newbury on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk

