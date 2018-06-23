300-mile pedal for Ronald McDonald House Charities

NEWBURY’s Northbrook Street McDonald’s restaurant franchisee is preparing to cycle more than 300 miles from Manchester to Brighton.

Ross Drake will begin his challenge on July 12 – finishing three days later – in what he describes as “an act of madness”.

He is hoping to raise £2,500 over the next six weeks for the Ronald McDonald House Charities, which supports the families of children undergoing medical treatment.

The London-based charity provides free ‘home away from home’ accommodation to families while their child is in hospital.

Mr Drake said the charity was “very close to the heart”.

He said: “Some of my employees did a charity bike ride last year, and I vowed to do one, but didn’t have a bike at the time.

“This year I got myself a bike and started learning how to ride it again.

“I fell off a few times, but I thought, ‘let’s do the big ride’.

“I cycle to work once or twice a week, as a morning commute and to get a bit of fitness – as my knees don’t let me run any more.

“We’re about two thirds of the way there with the funding.”