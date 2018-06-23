300-mile pedal for Ronald McDonald House Charities

Walkers have a heart for six-year-old Jack
NEWBURY’s Northbrook Street McDonald’s restaurant franchisee is preparing to cycle more than 300 miles from Manchester to Brighton.
Ross Drake will begin his challenge on July 12 – finishing three days later – in what he describes as “an act of madness”.
He is hoping to raise £2,500 over the next six weeks for the Ronald McDonald House Charities, which supports the families of children undergoing medical treatment.
The London-based charity provides free ‘home away from home’ accommodation to families while their child is in hospital.
Mr Drake said the charity was “very close to the heart”.
He said: “Some of my employees did a charity bike ride last year, and I vowed to do one, but didn’t have a bike at the time.
“This year I got myself a bike and started learning how to ride it again.
“I fell off a few times, but I thought, ‘let’s do the big ride’.
“I cycle to work once or twice a week, as a morning commute and to get a bit of fitness – as my knees don’t let me run any more.
“We’re about two thirds of the way there with the funding.”
