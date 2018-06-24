Huge fire in Burghfield Common destroys roof of property
Sun, 24 Jun 2018
FIREFIGHTERS spent hours tackling a huge blaze in Burghfield Common last night (Sat).
Crews from Whitley Wood, Dee Road and Tadley stations attended the fire, which broke out at a property above the Co-op store in Clayhill Road.
It is not yet clear whether anyone was injured or what started the fire.
More updates will follow.
The picture above was tweeted by Tadley Fire Station.
