Cyclist injured following hit and run in Newbury

A CYCLIST was injured following a hit and run in Newbury.

At around 6.45pm on Thursday, the cyclist was riding along Enborne Street in the direction of Wheatlands Lane.

A car, believed to be a silver Volkswagen Golf, turned right out of Villiers Way in to Enborne Street where it collided with the cyclist.

The car did not stop and continued travelling towards Wheatlands Lane.

The cyclist, a 45-year-old man, sustained a broken bone in his foot and grazes which required him to attend West Berkshire Community Hospital.

Investigating officer PC Ross George, of the Investigation Hub based at Newbury police station, said: "I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw the Volkswagen Golf travelling immediately prior to the collision.

"I would particularly like to speak to two men travelling in a BMW 2 series convertible who witnessed the incident and stopped to check the cyclist was OK following the collision as they may have some details which could help our investigation.

"The silver Volkswagen which did not stop at the scene of the collision had wide rear wheels and a loud exhaust so I would request anyone with information about who owns this vehicle to come forward and contact police."

If you have any information relating to this case, call 101 quoting reference '43180189814', or contact Crimestoppers.