Dental practice named best in the South of England

A KINGSCLERE dental practice has been presented with its second major award.

Imogen Dental, on North Street, won the Dental Practice Team of the Year in the South of England at the Dental Awards 2018.

It was also a finalist in the Dental Practice of the Year – South category.

Owner and principal dentist Dr Neel Tank said: “I am thrilled that we have formally been recognised as Dental Practice Team of the Year 2018 in the South of England.

“The hard work, commitment and dedication from the whole team has been exceptional.

“I am delighted and very proud to announce that Imogen Dental is your local double award-winning team.”

The practice previously won Best Team in the South East of England in the 2017 Dental Awards.

The awards were presented at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole.