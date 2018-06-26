Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

There's a buzz about town

Bee swarm collected from Market Place

Sarah Bosley

sarah.bosley@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886655

There's a buzz about town

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

New retailer could be coming to Newbury at closed pub site

New retailer could be coming to Newbury at closed pub site

Cyclist injured following hit and run in Newbury

Cyclist injured following hit and run in Newbury

£50 Green bin charge to be delayed

Green bin charge to be delayed

Hunt for missing Burghclere man

Hunt for missing Burghclere man

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33