All hail to the ale in Hampstead Norreys

The White Hart celebrated the return of its beer festival

Fiona Tomas

Fiona Tomas

Sunshine brings out best at beer fest

THE White Hart pub in Hampstead Norreys celebrated the return of its beer festival last week to the backdrop of glorious sunshine, music and fancy-dress.  

A wide selection of real ales, cider, Prosecco and Pimm’s was available and festival-goers were invited to don their best Disney outfits for the fun four-day event.

The event kicked off last Thursday with a quiz, followed by a karaoke night on the Friday before a family fun day on Saturday.

The pub provided the tunes in a live set of the 1980s, 90s and noughties hits, as well as a hog-roast and evening entertainment.

Sunday saw music from Daniel Kent and an opportunity to enjoy a game of competitive boules.

