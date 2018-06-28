Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

In this week's Newbury Weekly News

Pick up a copy, on sale today

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

dan.cooper@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886632

In this week's Newbury Weekly News

IN this week's Newbury Weekly News, there are calls to name a high-ranking police officer who tipped off their son about a drugs raid.

Police are urging residents to help them catch the vandals There are plans in place to recognise Newbury as the 'crossroads of southern England' and we've also got two pages of pictures from the First Battle of Newbury reanactment.

The village of Hermitage is celebrating after a community fundraising campaign resulted in two life-saving devices being installed in the village.

Meanwhile, two local MPs are calling on the Government to take a tougher stance on illegal encampments following a number of complaints from residents about travellers.

There's two pages of pictures from this year's Thatcham Family Fun Day, while Hungerford's rail station is set for improvements.

All this and more, on sale today for £1.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Cyclist injured following hit and run in Newbury

Cyclist injured following hit and run in Newbury

Teenager questioned over child abduction

Teenager questioned over child abduction

Opening date for Northcroft's popular outdoor lido announced

Opening date for Northcroft's popular outdoor lido announced

Huge fire in Burghfield Common destroys roof of property

Huge fire in Burghfield Common destroys roof of property

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33