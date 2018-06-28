Warning over dehydrated baby hedgehogs

THE FOUNDER of a Thatcham-based hedgehog hospital is urging members of the public to take action after becoming inundated with dehydrated baby hedgehogs in the hot weather.

Gillian Lucraft, who runs Hedgehog Bottom, is working around the clock caring for newborns in her clinic who have been brought to her by concerned members of the public.

Speaking to the Newbury Weekly News earlier this week, Ms. Lucraft was caring for no less than 27 babies and three mothers at the charity on Chapel Street, Thatcham.

Locals have been bringing in babies who are severely dehydrated or as a result of disturbed hedgehog nests in their gardens, prompting the mother to leave her offspring for good.

Ms Lucraft handfeeds babies every two hours for up to three weeks until they develop teeth and is calling on residents to be more astute when pottering about their gardens, especially before cutting vegetation or burning rubbish.

She simply said: “If you find a nest with a mum and babies, back off.”

Ms Lucraft also advised residents to keep ample amounts of water around the edges of their gardens after receiving calls from people who have found hedgehogs in swimming pools.