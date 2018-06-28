A big howdy from the fun fete and dog show

COWBOYS and cowgirls – young and old – attended the Silchester Fete and Dog Show on Saturday. (16th June)

Refreshments were provided at the fete saloon and included a barbecue, hog roast and sandwiches, as well as cake from the tea tent.

Competitive visitors had a flutter on the ferret racing and tried to beat the Silchester PTA ladies at tug-of-war.

The fun dog show included categories such as waggiest tail, dog most like its owner, most appealing eyes and fastest biscuit eater.

There was also lots of entertainment for children at the cowboy-themed event, with inflatables, obstacle races, horseshoe painting and circus skills.

Music was provided by singer Georgia Collins and the Tadley Youth Band, while The Dance to the Beat street dance troupe, Kennet Morris Men and pupils from Silchester Primary School also performed.

Paula Gibbons said on behalf the fete committee: “The fete and dog show resulted in a very respectable financial contribution for our beautiful church, St Mary’s, with the other charities represented on the day also raising over £1,000 between them.

“Coupled with hundreds of neighbours, friends and family coming together to enjoy a really great afternoon in our fabulous community, I think we can say it was indeed another very successful fete and dog show.”

All of the proceeds will go towards the maintenance of St Mary the Virgin Church.