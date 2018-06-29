Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Update of Ball Hill Road closures

Closures postponed until Monday

Charlotte Booth

Charlotte Booth

charlotte.booth@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886637

road ahead closed

BALL Hill Road will be closed from Monday (July 2) in order to resurface the carriageway between Yew Tree Garden Centre and the Hampshire/Berkshire county boundary.

A signed diversion will be in place during the works, which are expected to last for four days.

A letter has been sent to residents from Hampshire County Council and an email has been sent to East Woodhay Parish Council to advise them accordingly.

Should you have any questions or require further information, call the operation resilience team on (01962) 813063 or email operation.resilience@hants.gov.uk

