Inkpen flower meadow is blooming again

A PROJECT to create a wildflower meadow in the heart of Inkpen is thriving – 30 years after its conception.

In February 1988, the Newbury Weekly News reported how a triangle of land in Lower Green was bought by Inkpen Parish Council using cash from an anonymous donor.

The plan was to create a garden for all to enjoy.

The long-serving former parish council clerk, Mary Harper, told the NWN at the time: “Inkpen is a great place for ramblers.

“It will be nice to have something in the area that will look nice for people passing by.”

The parish council worked closely with the Nature Conservancy Council to minimise harm to the habitat and welfare of wildlife on the site.

A circular bench was installed round the trunk of a copper beech tree.

In recent years, however, the meadow had failed to thrive and so a band of villagers decided to restore it.

One of them, local organic farmer and former licensee of The Swan, Bernard Harris, said: “It’s taken around 18 months but now the ‘re-restoration’ is complete.”

Mrs Harper is now in her 90s but Mr Harris and colleagues arranged for her to pay a special visit to see their handiwork.

Meanwhile, the meadow is once again a thriving wildlife sanctuary with orchids and other wild flowers resplendent amid the grasses.