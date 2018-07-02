Council's £50 green bin charge higher than national average

WEST Berkshire residents who opt into the council’s £50 green bin charge will be paying more than the national average for the service.

Data collected by BBC One’s Rip Off Britain programme revealed that the average cost for garden waste collection is £42.40 a year.

This is £7.60 lower than the optional, flat-rate charge that West Berkshire Council will bring into force “later this summer”.

Rip Off Britain gathered responses under the Freedom of Information Act from 322 of the 326 UK local authorities responsible for waste collection.

It found that 172 currently charge to pick up garden waste, but there is huge disparity among collection prices.

West Berkshire residents who opt into the scheme will be paying less than half than those in Harlow, who have to pay £96 a year.

The lowest average costs were £18 a year in Monmouthshire, South East Wales, and £22 a year in Richmond, North Yorkshire.

It also emerged that total charges for green waste collection have risen by £31.6m over the past three financial years.

Speculation remains as to when West Berkshire Council will implement the controversial charge.

It was originally due to roll out the scheme on July 1, but then delayed it.

The announcement, made last week, followed the publication of figures which showed neighbouring Reading Borough Council raised £404,000 more than it had originally anticipated through its garden waste collection scheme.

Reading also charges a £50 green bin charge, which will rise to £60 next April.